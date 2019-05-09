|
MASER RUTH F.
Age 93, of West View, on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Charles F. and Margaret (Koldusky) Maser; sister of the late Robert C. Maser, Elizabeth Cronen, Thelma Leicher, and Margaret Packer; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families. Family will welcome friends on Sunday, May 12 from 2-5 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 13 at 10 a.m. in St. Athanasius Church. Ruth was a volunteer at the Benedictine Center. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 9, 2019