Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH MASER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH F. MASER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RUTH F. MASER Obituary
MASER RUTH F.

Age 93, of West View, on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Charles F. and Margaret (Koldusky) Maser; sister of the late Robert C. Maser, Elizabeth Cronen, Thelma Leicher, and Margaret Packer; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families. Family will welcome friends on Sunday, May 12 from 2-5 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 13 at 10 a.m. in St. Athanasius Church. Ruth was a volunteer at the Benedictine Center. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
Download Now