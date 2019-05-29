Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 90, formerly of Emsworth, passed away on Monday May 27, 2019. Loving mother to John Pavlik (Diane), James Pavlik, Rosemary Conroy (Patrick), David Pavlik (Ursula), and Laura Taschner (Jeffrey); loving grandmother to six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Helen (Geist) Schweiger; husband, John Pavlik; and a sister, Dolores Bednar. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Ladies Auxiliary. Ruth worked at Allegheny General Hospital as an LPN. Friends will be received on Thursday May 30, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., in the Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, Inc., 1014 California Ave., Avalon. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10am at Sacred Heart Churc-Emsworth. In lieu of flowers, family asked that donations be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital in Ruth's memory. Online Condolences may be shared at pinkertonfuneralhome.net.


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019
