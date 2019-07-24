DODDS RUTH FAULK

Age 103, of Ross Twp., passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Born June 13, 1916, daughter of the late Walter and Stella Faulk; beloved wife of the late Harold J. Dodds; loving mother of Christine (the late William) Weber, and Dr. Sarah A. Bingel; dear grandma of Allison, Gregory, and Peter; great-grandma of Callie. Preceded in death by her brother, Robert Faulk. Ruth will be lovingly remembered for her fashion, elegance, artistry, perfect penmanship, and her eye for detail. Ruth worked for Ross Township as a bookkeeper for many years. Family and friends are welcome Wednesday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church Memorial Garden.