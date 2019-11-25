|
|
SAVITZ RUTH FRANCIS (ROSENFELD)
Age 88, mother, grandmother, sister, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, in Pittsburgh. She is survived by her children, Nathan (Abby) Savitz and Larry (Adrienne) Savitz; grandchildren, Rachel (Phil) Dragotta, Pamela (Andy) Parker, Sarah (fiance Dan Stafura) and Jessica Savitz; great-grandchildren, Amelia and Talia Dragotta; sister of Norman (Naomi Geartner) Rosenfeld and Natalie (Lonnie) Wolf; and special friend, Irene Halapy. She was a beloved aunt to the Rosenfeld and Savitz cousins, who adored her. She was predeceased by her mother, Irene Greenberg Rosenfeld; father Max; and sister-in-law, Jeanette Rosenfeld. The family extends special gratitude to the staff at UPMC Heritage for the special care she received. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Monday at 12 noon. Visitation one hour prior to services (11 a.m. - 12 noon). Interment Beth Shalom Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to The Family Hospice and Palliative Care, 310 Fisk Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201 or Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. www.schugar.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019