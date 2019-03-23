FRITZ RUTH (G.G.)

On March 12, 2019, a beautiful soul crossed over where she will be united with her beloved son, Ricky, and numerous loved ones. She leaves behind a loving family: daughters, Sandy (Rick) Gibson, Carole (Bobby) Faloon; and son, Bob Fritz; five grandchildren, Ricky (Mary) Gibson, Scott (Lauren) Gibson, Lynette (Brad) Ritenour, Robin (Chris) Claspy, Ryan (Kasey) Faloon; and seven "Greats," Cameron Jones, Alyssa Ritenour, Tanner Gibson, John Faloon, Jordan Faloon, Rori Faloon, and Carson Claspy. GG loved books, movies, visiting Disneyworld, all animals - especially cats, and doing the New York Times crosswords. She was an avid reader and was full of facts and knowledge. We had our own "Wikipedia" in her. A service to celebrate "the life and times of our beloved GG" will be held at Calabria's Restaurant on April 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. All are welcome in this celebration. Donations may be made to the Dormont Library, where she spent so many happy hours as an employee and a patron. The family would like to thank the staff at Kane Scott for the wonderful care she received there. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.