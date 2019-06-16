RICHARDSON RUTH G.

Age 93 of Collier Twp., on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frederick D. Richardson; dear mother of Arthur William (Esther) Boler; step-mother of Janis Richardson and Rosecina Weadon; grandmother of Elsa Boler, and Leslie and Lamont Weadon; sister of Phyllis, Daisy, Robert, and the late Arthur, Jr. Ruth was a retired Social Worker and former Executive Director of Three Rivers Youth. She was an artist and very active with the Three Rivers Arts Festival every year for more than 30 years. Family and Friends are invited to meet at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220, (412-563-2800), on Tuesday, at 10:00 a.m., to proceed to Jefferson Memorial Park for a graveside service. www.slaterfuneral.com.