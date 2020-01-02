|
|
GABELHART RUTH (SCHUETTE)
Ruth (Schuette) Gabelhart passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Gabelhart; and her sisters, Lois (Schuette) Ertel and Carol (Schuette) Rougelot. She is survived by her sister, Louise (Schuette) Flinn, of Iowa City, IA. Ruth was a graduate of Waynesburg University, in Waynesburg, PA, with a degree in Teaching. She taught in Peters Township, PA area schools for several years, then she left teaching for motherhood, her greatest adventure. Ruth is survived by her six children, J. Jeffrey Gabelhart, Jr.,of Carnegie, PA; Mark and Marty Gabelhart of Duxbury, MA; Elizabeth (Gabelhart) and Glenn Kazan of Lebanon, ME; Martha Gabelhart of West Miflin, PA; Scott and Susan Gabelhart of McMurray, PA; and Hope (Gabelhart) and Kenneth Nusbaum of Conway, NH; she is also survived and missed by her thirteen grandchildren; and her seven great-grandchildren. Ruth was a devoted follower of Christ and loved volunteering in the church. She served the Lord at the United Church of Christ in Medfield, MA for many years; more recently, she was a member of the Bethany Presbyterian Church in Bridgeville, PA. She loved her large and extended family, and found her greatest delight in them being together. Playing card games or wiffle ball in the street, tending her geraniums and tulips, eating Swedish Fish, and collecting and sending news clippings to her family were some of the highlights of her life. Her favorite saying was: "March on!" A Celebration of Life will be held later in the spring of 2020. Memorial contributions can be made to Waynesburg Alumni Association, in lieu of flowers.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020