Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Graveside service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM
Beth Shalom Cemetery
RUTH GARVIN

RUTH GARVIN Obituary
GARVIN RUTH

On Friday, January 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Norman Garvin; loving mother of Robert and Ellen Garvin and Marc and Barbara Garvin; sister of the late Dorothy Tables; grandmother of Michael Garvin and Gayle Garvin. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family wishes to give special thanks to her caregivers. Friends will be received at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Sunday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and then proceed to Beth Shalom Cemetery for 3 p.m. graveside services. Contributions may be made to Congregation Beth Shalom, 5915 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217.  www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020
