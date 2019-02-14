Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
RUTH (ROSENFIELD) GOLDSTEIN

RUTH (ROSENFIELD) GOLDSTEIN Obituary
GOLDSTEIN RUTH (ROSENFIELD)

On Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Wife of the late David Goldstein; beloved daughter of the late Solomon and Bessie Rosenfield; loving mother of Ronna Goldstein (Paul Ashton); dear grammy to Josh (Kristin) Schindler, Heidi Schindler, Bee Schindler (Caitlin Garrity) and Alia-Betsy (Usman) Khan; great-grandma Ruth to Khaleb Schindler, Isaac, Stella, Jack and Talal. Born in 1924, Ruth was the last surviving of eight siblings. For all of her days, Ruth was a youthful spirit; she loved to laugh and always went at her own pace. As our family matriarch, Ruth was an example of love, grace and style. Graveside Service and Interment will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Cneseth Israel Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer Disease Research Center at the University of Pittsburgh, UPMC Montefiore, Four West, 200 Lothrop Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213-2582. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC.


www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
