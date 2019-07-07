Home

More Obituaries for RUTH FAFATA
RUTH H. FAFATA

RUTH H. FAFATA Obituary
FAFATA RUTH H.

Age 89, of Spring Hill, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5. Daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine Fafata; sister of Jean Miller and the late Dorothy "Dot" and Joseph Fafata; loving Aunt of Matt (Inez) Miller, Beth (George) Neiman, and Janice "Cookie" (Arthur "Bud") Beatty. Aunt Ruth will also be missed by her eight great-nieces and nephews; and seven great-great-nieces and nephews. She was kind, generous and always cheerful. Ruth is loved by her family and lived life as a role model for us to follow. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, at 11 a.m., at St. Boniface Church. Arrangements by STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME, INC., (412) 321-0495.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 7, 2019
