KRATSAS RUTH H. (GUTTENDORF)

Age 101, of McCandless Township passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family while residing at Wexford House. Born April 24, 1918 in Pittsburgh, PA. Daughter of the late Nicholas and Bertha Guttendorf. Beloved wife of the late George Kratsas. Loving mother of Robert Kratsas (Jane), James Kratsas (Sally Cory) and the late Ronald Kratsas (surviving wife Karen). She will be greatly missed by her seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She leaves behind one loving brother Raymond Guttendorf; she is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Ruth was a long time member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church and a lifelong supporter of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Due to the current health crisis, there will be no visitation, but only a graveside service for the immediate family. She will be interred at Northside Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be sent to Catholic Charities, 212 9th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL, INC.