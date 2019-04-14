|
LAUDA RUTH H.
Age 95, of Brookline, on April 11, 2019. Beloved wife of 63 years to the late Joseph Lauda; loving mother of Patricia (Edward) Fox, Rebecca (David) Sigmund and Jim (Maureen) Lauda; grandmother of Michael, Steven, Joy, Joshua and Joseph; great-grandmother of Sadie, Trinity, Amelia, Owen, Audrey and Avery; aunt of Leo (Gail) Battung. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Family Hospice and Palliative Care, 310 Fisk St. Pittsburgh, PA 15201. Professional Services by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019