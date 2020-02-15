Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Sebastian Church
RUTH H. McKENNA


1921 - 2020
RUTH H. McKENNA Obituary
McKENNA RUTH H.

Age 98, of Ross Twp., beloved mother grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Ruth was born on February 18, 1921 in Pittsburgh. She was the daughter of the late Vincent and Beatrice (Lanahan) Halloran. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William B. McKenna, Jr., and her dear son, William B. McKenna, III and her brother, Jerome Halloran; She is survived by her daughters, Mary Ann (James) Pollock, Patricia (Michael) Frac and Ruth (William) Loftus; and her 14 grandchildren and great-grandson. Friends will be received on Sunday, 2-6 p.m. DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian burial in St. Sebastian Church, Monday, 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020
