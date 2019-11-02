Home

More Obituaries for RUTH CULLEN
RUTH HARRINGTON CULLEN

RUTH HARRINGTON CULLEN Obituary
CULLEN RUTH HARRINGTON

Age 97, on Thursday, October 31, 2019, of Whitehall, a fifteen-year resident of the Maiden Bridge Apartments. Wife of the late George T. Cullen; mother of Paul T. (Debra) Cullen, MD, Kevin (Phyllis) Cullen and Carol (Floyd) McKain; grandmother of Megan (Ed) Paul, Patrick (Renette) Cullen, the late Sean Cullen, Lauren (Patrick) Barrett, Erinn McKain, and Steven (Jessica) McKain; great-grandmother of Andrew, Avery, Aiden, Austin, Aaron, Olivia, Addison, Sean and Hunter; sister of the late Paul J. Harrington.  Ruth was proud of her South Side heritage and worked at South Side Hospital for over 30 years.  She was the matriarch and center of her extended family.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2-8 p.m.  Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 9:15.  Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10:00 a.m.  If desired, family suggests contributions to Concordia Hospice, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301 or Washington Health System Foundation, 155 Wilson Avenue, Washington, PA  15301.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019
