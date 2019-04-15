IAMS RUTH (BRADDOCK)

Age 90, of Murrysville formerly of Plum, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones April 14, 2019. Ruth was born in Wind Ridge, PA to the late Harry and Gail (King) Braddock. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Duane Iams; children, Douglas (Linda) and Barbara Iams; grandchildren, Andrew and Ashley Iams; and preceded in death by her brother, Paul (Ruth) Braddock. Ruth graduated from Richhill High School in 1946 and then enrolled in Waynesburg College. While enrolled, she met and fell in love with Duane B. Iams of Sycamore, PA. She graduated college in 1949 with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. Upon graduation she began working in Waynesburg hospital as a medical technician in the general lab. She married Duane on January 26, 1951 and together they moved to the suburbs of Pittsburgh, eventually moving into a beautiful home on two acres of land in Plum Borough, PA. After relocating, she began working at St. Francis and then Montefiore Hospitals. Ruth was a devout Christian and a member of the Presbyterian Church of Plum Creek. Her passion for travel and love for adventure was sparked from a young age when her family took a two-week road trip in their 1936 Chevrolet from Wind Ridge, PA to the California Coast. From that point forward, the majesty and grandeur of the national parks and western mountains motivated her travels. Ruth and her family took many trips exploring the United States and Canada in their Scotty trailer. Throughout her life, Ruth's journeys took her to 49 of the 50 states, to Europe, Asia, and South America. Her adventures inspired many around her and later in life, she enjoyed hearing about the trips of others. Although a world traveler, her love for the country frequently took her back to her childhood home in Wind Ridge, PA to visit her family and close friends. Friends received Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, PA 15235. where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday 11 a.m. Interment Private.