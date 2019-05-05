KUTZ RUTH (IRELAND)

Age 87, was promoted to Glory on April 18, 2019, while a resident of Towers Nursing Home in Smithville, TX. Formerly of Pittsburgh and Rogers, OH, Ruth earned an education degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1954. She dedicated her life to family, church, and volunteer work. Ruth enjoyed camping, white water rafting, and cruises with family and friends. She is survived by children, Janice (Ken) Jenkins, of Smithville, TX, and David Kutz, of Pittsburgh; and brother, Carl Ireland of Greensburg. She was preceded in death by husband, Frank Kutz; daughters, Beverly and Nancy Kutz; granddaughter, Alexandra Tusa; and brother, Fredric Ireland. Family and friends are invited to attend her Committal Service at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. (please arrive at cemetery by 10:45 a.m.), followed by a fellowship luncheon at a location to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . Arrangements entrusted to the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, Crafton.

