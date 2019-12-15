Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
RUTH L. (GIEBEL) MONSTED

RUTH L. (GIEBEL) MONSTED Obituary
MONSTED RUTH L. (GIEBEL)

Age 90, of Shaler Twp., on December 14, 2019. Wife of the late John W. Monsted. Mother of John W. Monsted, IV (Virginia A.) and David S. Monsted. Grandmother of John W. Monsted, V and Katharine Ballew. Great-grandmother of Bodhi G. Ballew. Daughter of the late Edward and Celia Giebel. Sister of the late Norman Giebel, Ada Hauk, and Dorothy Holiday. Ruth was a devoted mother, homemaker, gardener and an active longtime member of St. Paul's United Methodist church. Visitation Tuesday, 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1965 Ferguson Rd., Allison Park, PA 15101. Arrangements by NEELY FUNERAL HOME. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
