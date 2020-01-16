|
MUELLER RUTH L. (MARTIG)
Of Ross Twp. On January 8, 2020. Born April 3, 1926 in Pittsburgh, PA. Daughter of the late Charles and Louise (Allwes) Martig; wife of the late John E. Mueller; loving mother of Carolyn R. Beinlich (Ronald) and Marsha M. Kelly (Timothy); sister of Esther Knauss (the late William) and the late Dolores Brennan (James) and Charles Martig (surviving spouse, Barbara); beloved sister-in-law of the late Naomi Hodge (John); proud grandmother of Rebecca Sodergren (Jeffrey), William Beinlich (Suzanne) and Erin Kelly; great-grandmother of Nancy, Natalie, Abigail and William Beinlich, Jr. and Andrew and Beth Sodergren. Friends received Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Services in St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 920 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Monday 11 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Ruth loved to golf and was very talented in ceramics and pastels. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Good Samaritan Hospice in Ruth's memory, CLM Foundation, 134 Marwood Rd., Cabot, PA 16023.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020