Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH MUELLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH L. (MARTIG) MUELLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUTH L. (MARTIG) MUELLER Obituary
MUELLER RUTH L. (MARTIG)

Of Ross Twp. On January 8, 2020. Born April 3, 1926 in Pittsburgh, PA. Daughter of the late Charles and Louise (Allwes) Martig; wife of the late John E. Mueller; loving mother of Carolyn R. Beinlich (Ronald) and Marsha M. Kelly (Timothy); sister of Esther Knauss (the late William) and the late Dolores Brennan (James) and Charles Martig (surviving spouse, Barbara); beloved sister-in-law of the late Naomi Hodge (John); proud grandmother of Rebecca Sodergren (Jeffrey), William Beinlich (Suzanne) and Erin Kelly; great-grandmother of Nancy, Natalie, Abigail and William Beinlich, Jr. and Andrew and Beth Sodergren. Friends received Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Services in St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 920 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Monday 11 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Ruth loved to golf and was very talented in ceramics and pastels. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Good Samaritan Hospice in Ruth's memory, CLM Foundation, 134 Marwood Rd., Cabot, PA 16023.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUTH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
Download Now