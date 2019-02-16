O'ROURKE RUTH L. (CUNNINGHAM)

Age 88, of Gibsonia, formerly of Morningside, on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Born on May 21, 1930 in Pittsburgh, PA, daughter of the late Vincent and Julia (O'Connor) Cunningham. Beloved wife of the late E. James O'Rourke, Jr. Also preceded in death by two siblings, the late Frances O'Donnell and Lawrence (Nan) Cunningham and one beloved grandson, the late Matthew T. Graf; loving mother of Michael (Julie) O'Rourke, Timothy (Patricia) O'Rourke, Daniel (Laurie) O'Rourke, Maureen (Steven Sr.) Simmonds, Katie (Tom) Graf and Paul David (Jennifer) O'Rourke of Pittsburgh. Also survived by fourteen grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Friends received Sunday 2-6 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford). Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in St. Kilian Church, Cranberry Twp. Ruth was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, who always had a kind thing to say and cared for everyone. She loved traveling to the beach and being with her grandchildren. Donations to , www.alz.org/pa. or Northern Tier Regional Library, 4015 Dickey Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044. Please leave condolences at

www.schellhaasfh.com