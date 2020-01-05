|
|
DEILY RUTH LILIAN
Ruth Lilian Deily, 98, of McCandless Township, surrounded by her loving family passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was born June 7, 1921; daughter of the late Emily Huber and Arthur Motz; beloved wife of the late James R. Deily. Ruth is survived by her three children, Jay (Nancy) Deily, Darlene (Roger) Krey, Debbi (late Larry) Gallagher. Treasured by six grandchildren, Tim (Amy) Deily, Scot (Cori) Deily, Julie (Larry) Dorenkamp, Jaime (Ben) Titus, Lori (Tony Guiffre), and Tracey (Rob) Brown. She was adored by her nine great-grandchildren. Ruth was a longtime member of St. John Neumann. An avid golfer, Ruth played into her 80's. She lived for her family and was loved by all. Friends received Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday 10:30 a.m. at St. John Neumann, 2230 Rochester Road. Contributions may be made to www.catholiccharitiesusa.org or a Veteran's organization of your choice. www.simonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020