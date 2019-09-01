Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
RUTH LOUISE (WEISS) YALENTY

RUTH LOUISE (WEISS) YALENTY Obituary
YALENTY RUTH LOUISE (WEISS)

Age 87, of Banksville, on Friday, August 30, 2019.  Beloved wife of the late Lawrence P. Yalenty; loving mother of Lisa (Tom) Hoey; most beloved  Gammy of Zachary, Matthew and Emily; sister of Leonard "Butch" (Judy) Weiss and the late Doris Mae (late Dr. Martin)  Murcek. Ruth was born in McKeesport to the late Leonard and Laura (Zoerb) Weiss. Ruth was employed by PPG Industries as an Executive Secretary.  She married her loving husband, Lawrence, in 1960. She enjoyed many years of employment, but especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Friends welcome Sunday, September 8, 2019, 2-4, 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019,  at the funeral home. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
