Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
RUTH M. (ALBERTI) BAYKO
Proudly age 96, of Cheswick, formerly of Penn Hills, on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Beloved wife of 55 years to the late Emil Bayko; mother of Janet (Greg) Bayko Michaels, of Murrysville, PA and Tom (Ruth Ann) Bayko, of Houston, TX; grandmother of Erin (Ryan) Schneider Sullivan of Murrysville, PA, Alexis (Ryan) Michaels Spadaro of Annapolis, MD, Ben Ross Michaels of New Kensington, PA, Keith Christopher (Tatiana) Bayko of Houston, TX, Paul Stephen (Sonia) Bayko, Houston, TX and the late Anthony Michael Bayko, of Houston, TX; great-grandmother of ten; Preceded in death by four siblings; survived by nieces and nephews. A dedicated homemaker, Ruth will be remembered for her kind and gentle nature. As her family grew, so did her heart to make room for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she adored. Ruth spent the last nine years at Amber Woods, Cheswick where she enjoyed the activities, and camaraderie found there. Ruth selflessly lived her life for the care of others. Friends received Saturday 10:30 a.m. until Funeral Service at 12:30 p.m. in SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Interment in Verona Cemetery, Oakmont.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019
