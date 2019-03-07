BOSBEN RUTH M. (KERIN)

Age 92, of Gibsonia, PA, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Born Madison, Wisconsin, she was wife of the late Gene Bosben. They moved to New Port Richey, Florida in 1971 and she came to Gibsonia in 2009. She was a member of St. Catherine of Sweden Church, and past President of American Legion of Florida. She is survived by her son, Stephen; two daughters, Gloria Leszczynski and Peggy Crowley; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and brother, Paul Kerin. Preceded in death by her husband, daughter and great-granddaughter. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Please visit:

