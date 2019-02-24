DEWALT RUTH M.

Age 98, formerly of Dormont, on Friday, February 22, 2019. Wife of the late Milton C. Dewalt; mother of Jeanne Allen and the late Richard M. Dewalt; grandmother of David Allen (Stephanie), Michelle Mariotti (Jay) and Richard M. Dewalt Jr.; great-grandmother of Gianna and Angelica; sister of the late Joseph and Robert Kleber. The family would like to thank the staff of both Hunter's Personal Care Home and Medi Home Hospice for the care that they gave to Ruth. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Rd., Mt. Lebanon on Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Bernard Church on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Interment Jefferson Memorial Park.