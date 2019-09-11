|
VARLEY RUTH M.
On Saturday, September 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Jack Varley; loving mother of Sandy Varley, Karen (John) Demko, Michael (Kelly) Varley and Amy (Greg) Leas; grandmother of John, Kelly, John (Samantha), Matthew, Megan, Benjamin, Jack, Ethan, Brock and Peyton; great-grandmother of Caleb and Kassidy; daughter of the late Norbert and Eleanor Bauer; also survived by two brothers, many nieces and nephews, and preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers. Services and interment private. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC. www.schugar.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019