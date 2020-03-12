WILCOX RUTH M. (NEICE)
Age 94, of South Fayette Twp., formerly of Leonia, NJ, on March 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George Y. Wilcox, loving mother of Nina (Wayne) Wilcox Ethridge and Mark (Sandy) Wilcox, grandmother of Jason (Lindsay) Wilcox, James True, Jared Wilcox and Rachel True, sister of the late Stanford (Mary) Neice, aunt of Janet Neice and Karl (Carole) Neice. All arrangements are private by WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). Memorial contributions may be made to Canonsburg U.P. Church. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com