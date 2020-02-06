|
|
WRIGHT RUTH M. (JACOBS)
Age 95, formerly of Uniontown, on February 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter C. "Buss" Wright; loving mother of James P. (the late Polly) Wright of Cantonsville, MD, the late Judy Becker of Niles, OH, and Joyce (Richard) Bartolomeo of South Fayette; cherished grandmother of James P. Francis, James P. (Kathleen) Wright, Donna F. (Mark) Simpson, R. Sean (Elizabeth) Becker, Josh Bartolomeo and Shane (Alex) Bartolomeo; great-grandmother of six. Ruth volunteered with the Red Cross at Uniontown Hospital and was an excellent baker and cook. She was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church and a former member of the South Fayette Senior Citizens. Family and friends received on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a service will be held immediately following at 3 p.m. Interment private in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, PA. View and share condolences at:
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020