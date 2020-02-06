Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
More Obituaries for RUTH WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH M. (JACOBS) WRIGHT

RUTH M. (JACOBS) WRIGHT Obituary
WRIGHT RUTH M. (JACOBS)

Age 95, formerly of Uniontown, on February 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter C. "Buss" Wright; loving mother of James P. (the late Polly) Wright of Cantonsville, MD, the late Judy Becker of Niles, OH, and Joyce (Richard) Bartolomeo of South Fayette; cherished grandmother of James P. Francis, James P. (Kathleen) Wright, Donna F. (Mark) Simpson, R. Sean (Elizabeth) Becker, Josh Bartolomeo and Shane (Alex) Bartolomeo; great-grandmother of six. Ruth volunteered with the Red Cross at Uniontown Hospital and was an excellent baker and cook. She was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church and a former member of the South Fayette Senior Citizens. Family and friends received on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a service will be held immediately following at 3 p.m. Interment private in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, PA. View and share condolences at:


www.warcholfuneralhome.com   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
