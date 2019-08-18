Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH MAGIERA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH (KERR) MAGIERA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUTH (KERR) MAGIERA Obituary
MAGIERA RUTH (KERR)

Of Munhall, on August 16, 2019, age 104.  Beloved wife of the late Frank Magiera; sister of Robert C. Kerr and the late Bud, Virginia, Louise, Alice and Peg; also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews of the Heyl, Kerr, Novak, Koza and Magiera families. Ruth lived a long, wonderful life and was a true blessing to anyone that had the privilege to know her. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Monday from 9-10:30 a.m.  A Funeral Mass will be Monday, 11 a.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Homestead.


www.swgfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUTH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now