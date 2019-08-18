|
MAGIERA RUTH (KERR)
Of Munhall, on August 16, 2019, age 104. Beloved wife of the late Frank Magiera; sister of Robert C. Kerr and the late Bud, Virginia, Louise, Alice and Peg; also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews of the Heyl, Kerr, Novak, Koza and Magiera families. Ruth lived a long, wonderful life and was a true blessing to anyone that had the privilege to know her. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Monday from 9-10:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be Monday, 11 a.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Homestead.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019