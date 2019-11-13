|
MAIELLA RUTH
Age 89, of Pittsburgh, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on November 11, 2019. Ruth is survived by her beloved daughters, Elisa (Gerry) Raymond, Linda (Jim) Winschell; sons, John (Beckey) Kelly, Dennis (Sherri) Kelly, David (Patti and Margaret) Kelly; and sister-in-law, Barbara Grzeczka; as well as 19 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleat; father, Joseph Grzeczka; mother, Mildred Grzeczka; and brother, Sonny Grzeczka. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at the Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019