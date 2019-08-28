|
CASEY RUTH MARGARET (SCHAUB)
On Friday, August 23, 2019, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the age of 97 in Pittsburgh. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA, to Myra Walters Schaub and Constantine Jerome Schaub on April 16,1922. She was predeceased by her parents and her siblings, John Jerome Schaub, Mary Louise McLaughlin, and Robert Conrad Schaub. Ruth attended Carnegie Tech and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1944 with a degree in Business. She was an active member of her sorority Kappa Kappa Gamma and continued to attend gatherings. Ruth married Robert John Casey, also from Pittsburgh. He predeceased her in 1985. Together they had six children, Robert John Casey, Christine Casey Streit (Christopher), Kathleen Casey Pearsall (Radley), Dr. Michael Patrick Casey (Mary), Colleen Casey Van Marwijk-Kooy, and Kevin Mark Casey (Samantha). She was a very proud mother and loving grandparent to 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She always had time for her family, including her nieces and nephews, with whom she was very close. Recently, Ruth became a Florida resident, where she was a member of Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo and The Key Largo Angler's Club. When in Pittsburgh, Ruth was a member of The Duquesne Club. Ruth enjoyed volunteering at hospitals in Pittsburgh. First at Mercy Hospital and for 43 years at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital. She was presented the Volunteer of the Year Award from Magee in 2009. To say that this very fine lady will be missed is an understatement. Her family will never forget her: festive holiday attire; sense of humor and quick wit; surprise parties for every important birthday; voracious reading; aptitude for the NYT crossword puzzle; love of playing bridge; book groups; impressive collection of owls and watermelons; commitment to Pitt Football and Basketball; and lastly but most importantly to Ruth, the way she unconditionally loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will be a private family burial. A Celebration of Life reception to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Volunteer Service Board of Magee-Womens Hospital, 300 Halket Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019