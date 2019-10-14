|
|
FITZPATRICK RUTH MARIE (BURKHARD)
Age 85, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Fitzpatrick, who worshiped Ruth and loved her endlessly; loving mother of Kim (Albert) Ising, Maureen (Donald) McCamey and Thomas (Tracy) Fitzpatrick; precious grandmother of Gregory, Jason, Sean, Karen (Joshua) and Colleen; sweet great-grandmother of Callum and Lillian; also blessed with special friends, Seedy, Gene and Suzy and countless others. Ruth was born and raised on Troy Hill and later resided in Ross Twp. She worked for Bell Telephone, then later retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1994 where she was known as the "Hot Case Mama". Ruth was a very special lady and was well loved by everyone whose lives she touched. She loved traveling on bus trips (especially to Atlantic City), outings with the ISDA, AARP and BPOE Elks friends, washing and ironing, Baileys Irish Creme, ANYTHING purple, and treasured hosting Christmas Eve and spending time with her family. She spent her last years at the Vincentian Home and was graciously blessed with wonderful and loving caretakers who adored her both at the Vincentian Home and Pilgrimage Hospice. Ruth will always be remembered by her beautiful smile and sweet personality. Friends and family will be received at the NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mount Royal Boulevard, Glenshaw, PA on Tuesday from 6 - 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Ruth's memory at 10 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Parish, 2001 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA on Thursday. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Reserve Twp. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ruth's memory to Pilgrimage Hospice, 2695 Winchester Drive, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15220. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 14, 2019