Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Irenaeus Catholic Church
Oakmont, PA
RUTH (PETERS) MARX

RUTH (PETERS) MARX Obituary
MARX RUTH (PETERS)

Age 72, formerly of Plum, passed away on February 6, 2019. Ruth is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Michael K. She is the loving mother of Kenneth (Carol) Marx; Julie (John) Snyder, and Michael (Christine) Marx; proud grandmother of Sam and Emma Marx, John Michael and Hannah Snyder, and Alyssa, Jacklyn, Brittney (Kevin), Cassandra (Cory) and James Marx; five great-grandchildren; cherished sister of Barbara Cooper. Preceded in death by parents, Jack and Virginia Peters; sister, Jo Ann Hixon, brother, John Peters, sister, Susan Warren. Friends and relatives will be received on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont.  Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, February 9, 2019, 11:30 a.m. St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, Oakmont. Interment will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery.  In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 562 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN  38105.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019
