RUTH (CORWIN) MATAKOVICH

RUTH (CORWIN) MATAKOVICH Obituary
MATAKOVICH RUTH (CORWIN)

Age 96, of Coraopolis, formerly of Ross Twp., on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.Beloved wife for 57 years, to the late Charles Matakovich; mother of the late Suellyn Falk and her late husband, James B. Falk; sister-in-law of Margaret B. Grubich and the late Mary D. Camesi; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 13, 2019
