ERSKINE RUTH N.
Age 94, of North Side, on November 16, 2016. Born on October 26, 1925, in Pittsburgh, PA, daughter of the late Joseph and Minnie Willet Reese; beloved wife of the late Richard D. Erskine; loving mother of Richard Erskine, Ruth Medinger, and Arlene LoPinto; dear grandmother of Harry, Crystal, Larry, and the late Naomi; also survived by three great-grandchildren, Rachel, Alyssa, and Bret. Friends received Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 388 Center Avenue, West View, where services will be held Thursday at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park, Cranberry Township. Ruth was a devoted Christian, strong in faith and will, who loved playing the piano and baking delicious pies. She was a beautiful smile and will be dearly missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to a . Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019