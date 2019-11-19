Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Interment
Following Services
Pinewood Memorial Park
Cranberry Township, PA
RUTH N. ERSKINE


1925 - 2019
RUTH N. ERSKINE Obituary
ERSKINE RUTH N.

Age 94, of North Side, on November 16, 2016.  Born on October 26, 1925, in Pittsburgh, PA, daughter of the late Joseph and Minnie Willet Reese; beloved wife of the late Richard D. Erskine; loving mother of Richard Erskine, Ruth Medinger, and Arlene LoPinto; dear grandmother of Harry, Crystal, Larry, and the late Naomi; also survived by three great-grandchildren, Rachel, Alyssa, and Bret. Friends received Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 388 Center Avenue, West View, where services will be held Thursday at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park, Cranberry Township. Ruth was a devoted Christian, strong in faith and will, who loved playing the piano and baking delicious pies.  She was a beautiful smile and will be dearly missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to a .  Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019
