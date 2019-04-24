Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
RUTH P. "BOOTS" REDSHAW

RUTH P. "BOOTS" REDSHAW Obituary
REDSHAW RUTH P. "BOOTS"

Surrounded by family on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, age 87, of Beatty Pointe Village in Monroeville, formerly of Swissvale. Beloved wife of 66 years to the late Donald R. Redshaw, Sr.; loving mother of Patricia L. Redshaw (Gerald Heller) of Slippery Rock, Judith A. Shovel (Michael) of Murrysville, Ruth I. Dmitrzak (Gary) of Bethel Park, and Donald R. Redshaw, Jr. (Ruth) of DuBois; preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters; cherished "Mum Mum" of Michael Shovel (Courtney), Derek Dmitrzak (Merri-Frances), Kylie Dmitrzak, Danielle Shovel, Leslie Kitsko (Jeff), Carl Heller, and Mark Heller (Gillian); adored great-grandmother of Emerson and Flynn Shovel and Caroline Heller. Dearly loved Aunt "Bootie" of many nieces and nephews. Ruth was a devout Christian woman and longtime member of McMasters United Methodist Church where she was active in the choir and numerous church programs. She was known for her kind, generous spirit and delicious home baked cookies and desserts. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221, on Thursday 6-8 p.m. and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Saturday 10 a.m. at McMasters United Methodist Church, 200 Church Street, Turtle Creek, PA 15145. Everyone please meet at church. Interment in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorial gifts may be made to McMasters United Methodist Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019
