PLACE RUTH (EYMAN)
Of Pleasant Hills, passed away on August 10, 2019. Ruth was born in North Charleroi, PA on December 30, 1923. She is survived by her beloved sons, Mark and Rick; grandsons, Chris and James Williams; sister-in-law, Mira (Don) Eyman; sister-in-law, Mary (Ray) Thomas; brother-in-law, Tom (Jean) Place; sister-in-law, Dorothy (Francis) Place, and very many dearly loved nieces and nephews. Ruth and her late husband, John joined The Pleasant Hills Community Presbyterian Church in 1949, where both were very active members in their younger years. In 1952 they founded their company, John P. Place, Inc., that is owned and managed by their son, Mark. Abiding by her request, there will be no visitation. A private service will be held with interment in Monongahela Cemetery. If desired, a contribution to one's favorite charity would be very much appreciated. Because Ruth was thankful for God's many blessings in her life, she was keenly aware of those less fortunate in the world who needed a helping hand. Arrangements by GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., (412) 655-4600. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019