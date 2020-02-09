Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Athanasius Church
7 Chalfonte Avenue
West View, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH RUMP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH (MULLEN) RUMP

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUTH (MULLEN) RUMP Obituary
RUMP RUTH (MULLEN)

On Thursday, February 6, 2020, Ruth (Mullen) Rump, age 98, of Ross Township, wife of the late William S. Rump; sister of the late Robert Mullen; sister-in-law of Nancy Dixon; aunt of Neil Dixon, Caitlin Dixon (Heath Row), Kevin Mullen, and Monica Mullen; great aunt of Jennifer Mullen. There will be no visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. St. Athanasius Church, 7 Chalfonte Avenue, West View. (Please meet at the church) Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Mt. Troy Road. Arrangements by LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., Bellevue.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUTH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now