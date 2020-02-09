|
RUMP RUTH (MULLEN)
On Thursday, February 6, 2020, Ruth (Mullen) Rump, age 98, of Ross Township, wife of the late William S. Rump; sister of the late Robert Mullen; sister-in-law of Nancy Dixon; aunt of Neil Dixon, Caitlin Dixon (Heath Row), Kevin Mullen, and Monica Mullen; great aunt of Jennifer Mullen. There will be no visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. St. Athanasius Church, 7 Chalfonte Avenue, West View. (Please meet at the church) Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Mt. Troy Road. Arrangements by LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., Bellevue.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020