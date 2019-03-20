Home

Age 93, of Greensburg, formerly of South Carolina, died Monday, March 18, 2019. She was born February 4, 1926, in McKees Rocks; daughter of the late Stanley and Ethel Kidd Sonnonfelt. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, Harold Sizer; she is survived by a son, David Sizer, of Charlotte, N.C.; a daughter, Diane (Edward) Graham, of Greensburg; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church, 300 S. Main Street, Greensburg. Private interment will be in Allegheny Cemetery, Pittsburgh. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
