|
|
SCHRAG RUTH (STERN)
Age 94, of Monessen, on Jan. 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Schrag; mother of Susan Schrag of Forrest Hills, Loren (John) Vivio of Monessen, Jonathan Schrag of East McKeesport. Friends received on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in DALFONSO-BILLICK FUNERAL HOME, INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES, 441 Reed Ave., Monessen (www.dalfonso-billick.com). Memorial Service following at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Monessen Public Library, 326 Donner Ave., Monessen, PA 15062.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020