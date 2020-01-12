Home

Dalfonso-Billick Funeral Home Inc & Crematory Services
441 Reed Ave.
Monessen, PA 15062
(724) 684-8750
Age 94, of Monessen, on Jan. 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Schrag; mother of Susan Schrag of Forrest Hills, Loren (John) Vivio of Monessen, Jonathan Schrag of East McKeesport. Friends received on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in DALFONSO-BILLICK FUNERAL HOME, INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES, 441 Reed Ave., Monessen (www.dalfonso-billick.com). Memorial Service following at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Monessen Public Library, 326 Donner Ave., Monessen, PA 15062.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
