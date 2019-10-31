Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes Funeral Home, Inc.
1501 Lowrie St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
(412) 231-4193
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH LEININGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH W. LEININGER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUTH W. LEININGER Obituary
LEININGER RUTH W.

Age 91, of Troy Hill passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Jacob C. and Clara M. (Martin) Leininger; dear sister of the late Charles and Wilbert Leininger and Grace Heid; dear aunt of Toni Getze, Ronald Heid, Donna Petrick, Thomas Heid and the late Dennis Leininger. Family and friends will be received 1-6 p.m. THURSDAY ONLY at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212 – Troy Hill, where a funeral service will be held Friday, 10 a.m. Please visit her online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUTH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -