LEININGER RUTH W.
Age 91, of Troy Hill passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Jacob C. and Clara M. (Martin) Leininger; dear sister of the late Charles and Wilbert Leininger and Grace Heid; dear aunt of Toni Getze, Ronald Heid, Donna Petrick, Thomas Heid and the late Dennis Leininger. Family and friends will be received 1-6 p.m. THURSDAY ONLY at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212 – Troy Hill, where a funeral service will be held Friday, 10 a.m. Please visit her online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019