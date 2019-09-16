Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
RUTH Z. SEIAVITCH

RUTH Z. SEIAVITCH Obituary
SEIAVITCH RUTH Z.

On Sunday, September 15, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Harry and Libbie Seiavitch; sister of the late Ida Thompson, Freeda Solomon, Jessie Ruben, Meyer Seiavitch, Charles Seiavitch, Marion Lee Simon, Sarah Seiavitch and Sylvia Seiavitch; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (10 - 11 a.m.). Interment Homestead Hebrew Cemetery, West Mifflin. Contributions may be made to Jewish Association on Aging, 200 JHF Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019
