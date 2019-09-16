|
SEIAVITCH RUTH Z.
On Sunday, September 15, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Harry and Libbie Seiavitch; sister of the late Ida Thompson, Freeda Solomon, Jessie Ruben, Meyer Seiavitch, Charles Seiavitch, Marion Lee Simon, Sarah Seiavitch and Sylvia Seiavitch; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (10 - 11 a.m.). Interment Homestead Hebrew Cemetery, West Mifflin. Contributions may be made to Jewish Association on Aging, 200 JHF Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. www.schugar.com.
