Passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019. Her final days were spent surrounded by her family and friends. RuthAnn was born March 23, 1949, to the late George Edward and Ruth F. Weightman (Lloyd), in Elizabeth, PA. RuthAnn resided in Penn Hills, PA for over 35 years. RuthAnn is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Donald Putteman; loving daughters, Ashley (Kevin) Radford, Dawn Putteman, and Lori Szabo; also survived by grandchildren, Alex, Austin, and Jameson; brother, Edward (Linda) Weightman, Mark (Kim) Weightman; brother and sisters-in-law, Daniel Putteman, Sr. and Susan Gabrielson and Teri Snyder. RuthAnn is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Friends will be received Thursday 2-8 p.m. at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. Service will be held Friday 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 20, 2019
