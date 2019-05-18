MALADY RYAN DANIEL

On May 15, 2019, the Lord swiftly and suddenly came and took Ryan Daniel Malady, age 43, of Gibsonia, to be with Him in Heaven. He leaves behind his loving wife, Dana Giugliano Malady; and his precious children, Michael, Juliana, and Mia; also survived by his parents, Sue (Sorg) and Dan Malady; his loving mother and father in-law Debbie (Pampena) and Tony Giugliano; brother in-law Anthony (Laura McCauley) Giugliano; niece and nephew, Annabelle and Liam Giugliano; and the many others who have loved him and will miss him. Ryan had a special devotion and relationship with God and was a thoughtful husband and wonderful family man, who was always involved in the needs and activities of his children. Ryan worked in medical sales for many years, where he loved having the opportunity to help so many people. He loved golf, skiing at Hidden Valley with his family, running, and enjoyed all sports, especially the Steelers. Ryan remained friends with his high school and college buddies and the people he met always appreciated his sense of humor, kindness and concern for others. Family will welcome friends Sunday 2-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in Northway Christian Community Church, Wexford. In lieu of flowers, donations to Northway Counseling Services, 12121 Perry Highway, Wexford, PA 15090 or Caring Place, 200 Warrendale Village Drive, Warrendale, PA 15086. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.