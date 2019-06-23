|
CONNIFF RYAN JAMES
Age 24, of Whitehall, surrounded by family after a hard fought battle with mental health and addiction, on Friday, June 21, 2019. Beloved son of Jim and Judy (Buzzelli) Conniff; loving brother of Nicole Conniff; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Wednesday morning at 10:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, Ryan's family suggests contributions to Milestone Centers at www.milestonepa.org or Genesis of Pittsburgh, 550 California Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15202. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from June 23 to June 24, 2019