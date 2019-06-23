Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
t. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church
Age 24, of Whitehall, surrounded by family after a hard fought battle with mental health and addiction, on Friday, June 21, 2019. Beloved son of Jim and Judy (Buzzelli) Conniff; loving brother of Nicole Conniff; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Wednesday morning at 10:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, Ryan's family suggests contributions to Milestone Centers at www.milestonepa.org or Genesis of Pittsburgh, 550 California Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15202. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019
