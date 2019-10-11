Home

Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home - Stowe Township
700 7th St
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-0900
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home - Stowe Township
700 7th St
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home - Stowe Township
700 7th St
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
A Blessing Service
ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 700 Seventh Street
McKees Rocks, PA
RYAN JAMES LEASURE

RYAN JAMES LEASURE Obituary
LEASURE RYAN JAMES

Age 36, of Stowe Twp., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Ryan is survived by his sister, Jamie L. Leasure. Also survived by his niece, Bella Marracino; and his nephew, Johnathan Leasure; beloved son of the late Sandra Bell. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Sunday 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. at the Stowe Township location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 700 Seventh Street, McKees Rocks, PA 15136. A Blessing Service will be conducted at the Funeral Home on Monday at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please view the family's guestbook www.musmannofh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019
