LEASURE RYAN JAMES
Age 36, of Stowe Twp., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Ryan is survived by his sister, Jamie L. Leasure. Also survived by his niece, Bella Marracino; and his nephew, Johnathan Leasure; beloved son of the late Sandra Bell. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Sunday 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. at the Stowe Township location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 700 Seventh Street, McKees Rocks, PA 15136. A Blessing Service will be conducted at the Funeral Home on Monday at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please view the family's guestbook www.musmannofh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019