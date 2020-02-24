Home

Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
LUTERMAN RYAN "SHANTZ"

Age 36, formerly of Greenfield. Passed unexpectedly on Friday, Feburary 21, 2020. Survived by his loving parents, Pat and Marty Luterman. Beloved Dad of Jacob Luterman. Loving brother of Marty (Jamie) Luterman and Dan (Kara) Luterman. Beloved uncle of Paige Michael, Jaycee Wheeler, Anthony, and Marty "Beans". Also survived by numerous friends and Family. Friends will be received on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. Closing prayers in the funeral home on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Rosalia Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2020
