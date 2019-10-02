|
|
FAZIO RYAN M.
Age 36, of South Park, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 28, 2019. Fiance of three years to Ashley Donnelly; father of Luca and Francesca Fazio; brother of Nicole (Kevin) Schultz; son of Sandra (Mark) Lowe and Carmen Fazio. Ryan was the most amazing person you could ever meet. His most prized possession was the happiness he received from being a father. That's when you saw his beautiful smile. His most cherished moments were spending time with his family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, October 3, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. A Private Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 4, 10 a.m., in the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019