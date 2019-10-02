Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
RYAN M. FAZIO


1983 - 2019
RYAN M. FAZIO Obituary
FAZIO RYAN M.

Age 36, of South Park, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 28, 2019. Fiance of three years to Ashley Donnelly; father of Luca and Francesca Fazio; brother of Nicole (Kevin) Schultz; son of Sandra (Mark) Lowe and Carmen Fazio. Ryan was the most amazing person you could ever meet. His most prized possession was the happiness he received from being a father. That's when you saw his beautiful smile. His most cherished moments were spending time with his family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, October 3, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. A Private Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 4, 10 a.m., in the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019
