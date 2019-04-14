MAUGLE RYAN

Of Verona, age 45, passed away peacefully, at home with his parents by his side on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Ryan was the cherished son of Dallas and Kathleen (Glath) Maugle. He was beloved by his numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and all the special people in his life. Ryan was born on July 17, 1973 in New Orleans, LA and moved to Verona with his parents in 2001. Ryan led a happy and full life in spite of his Cerebral Palsy. He was guided by the love, care, and support of his parents. He enjoyed attending his adult day program at Milestone and interacting with his peers and staff. Ryan's funeral arrangements will be private and are entrusted to the care of ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Avenue; Oakmont, PA 15139. Memorial contributions may be made in Ryan's name to Milestone (712 South Ave.; Pittsburgh, PA 15221. Attention to Andi Opat), to be used for the special needs day program that he attended. Online condolences may be made to: www.englishfuneralhome.com