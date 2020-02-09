|
SWEENEY RYAN MICHAEL
Ryan Michael Sweeney, 40, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on February 5, 2020. He is the son of Regis Gary Sweeney and Carol Jean (Michaliszyn) Sweeney. He is also survived by his loving daughter Zoe Sweeney, two siblings, Jennifer (Jeff) Wamboldt and Sara (Matt) Wark, his girlfriend Jennifer Lynn Haberstock, nieces and nephews, Hunter, Hayden, Ryder, Mason, Riley, Jordan and Bailey. Ryan was a graduate of Bethel Park High School and a veteran of the United States Army. Funeral arrangements BEINHAUER, 5120 W. Library Avenue, Bethel Park, 15102, (412) 835-7940. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 5-7 p.m. Funeral mass will take place at St. Valentine Church, 2710 Ohio Street, Bethel Park, PA., 15102, Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 10 a.m. Military honors will follow service at church. Please view and add tributes at
www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020